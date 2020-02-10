IIT JEE Main 2020 April Session: Tips and Strategy to Improve Your Performance

IIT JEE Main 2020 April Session | The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has released the JEE Main 2020 April application form on February 7. The last JEE Main 2020 was held in January 2020. The result of JEE Main January 2020 exam has already been announced. All the students who could not score well in the January 2020 session, need not worry. The JEE Main April 2020 examination gives them another chance to perform their score.

If you are reappearing for the JEE Main Exam in April 2020, or appearing for the first time, here are a few tips and strategies that one should keep in mind to score well:

1. Know the complete exam: Before appearing for an examination, it is important to know everything about it, including the syllabus, pattern and marking. This makes it easier to go through the syllabus as you would narrow down the things that need to be read.

2. Know your weakness and strength: You might not be thorough with every topic that is a part of syllabus. Segregate the topics the need more focus from those which are easier to you. Based on the marking scheme, identify the topics which are more scoring than the others.

3. Make a study plan: Based on the requirements of time and preparation, make your practice schedule. Give more time to topics that are scoring and a little difficult. Distribute the time on the basis of it and prepare strategically. Make a chapter-wise and topic-wise study plan.

4. Manage your time: It is extremely important to devote your time and efforts to the examination. As the students have just two months to prepare, they should keep maximum time to studying.

5. Read and revise: Just reading the topics and chapters will not make it easier for you. Keep efficient time to revise topics.

6. Clarify concepts and doubts: It is common to have doubts and problems while studying. Clarify those from your teachers, tutors and experts. There are a number of online apps to help you prepare for the examination. Take the help wherever necessary.

7. Practice mock tests: Apart from reading and revising, try to practice with some mock tests and sample papers. It will test your knowledge and also help you know the weaknesses, which can be improved.

8. Stay positive & take care of your health: Make sure you keep yourself fit and healthy. Have proper diet and sleep for adequate time every day. Do some recreational activities in the break time to keep your focus strong.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.