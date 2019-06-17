Take the pledge to vote

IIT JEE Registration 2019: Lock Your Choice by June 25 at josaa.nic.in. Steps, Link Here

The IIT JEE Registration 2019 had started on June 16 and will continue till June 25. The result of 1st IIT JEE Seat Allocation will be declared on June 22.

Trending Desk

June 17, 2019
IIT JEE Registration 2019: Lock Your Choice by June 25 at josaa.nic.in. Steps, Link Here
(Representative image.)
IIT JEE Registration 2019 | The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) had started the registration process for seat allocation and admissions of qualifying candidates at 107 institutes including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other-government funded technical institutes) for the current academic year.

The IIT JEE Registration 2019 had started on June 16 and will continue till June 25 (Tuesday), 5 pm. All candidates willing to appear for IIT JEE admission process are required to go through online formalities of JEE registration for choosing their desired institute and course. The choice filling for IIT JEE Registration 2019 can be done by clicking on this direct URL- josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) had also released the schedule for IIT JEE Registration 2019 and deadlines.

Candidates who will not lock their choices of NITs and courses will not be considered for admission process. According to information available on its homepage, a total of seven IIT JEE Seat Allocation rounds are scheduled and more information on the same is uploaded on the Authority’s homepage josaa.nic.in

The result of 1st IIT JEE Seat Allocation will be declared on June 22. The complete IIT JEE 2019 Seat Allocation will end in July month.

Steps Involved in IIT JEE Registration 2019

The result for JEE Advanced was declared on June 14 andnowIIT JEE Registration 2019 has started for admission allotment. Below are steps for choice filling and locking.

Step 1- Visit the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) official website or click on direct URL josaa.nic.in.

Step 2- On homepage there is box reading online registration, choice filling for IIT JEE Registration 2019

Step 3- Enter the required details and submit them

Step 4- You will get logged into the IIT JEE Registration 2019 window, read the instruction given

Step 5- Fill-in your choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of preference

Step 6- Lock your choices for fulfilling IIT JEE Registration 2019

Step 7- Save and submit your choices

Step 8- On seat acceptance, candidates are required to pay applicable admission fee

Candidates are suggested to keep a track of their registered email and phone number for receiving latest information on IIT JEE Registration 2019 and further steps of action.

On being allotted a seat, it is mandatory for candidates to report at their assigned counseling venue for document verification and official seat confirmation.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
