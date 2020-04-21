IIT Kanpur Begins Online Registration for M.Sc Admission at joaps.iitk.ac.in, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started the online registration process for the joint admission test for M.Sc (JAM) 2020.

Candidates, who have qualified the entrance exam, need to register themselves for the admission process by visiting JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) page - https://joaps.iitk.ac.in.

JAM 2020 was conducted on February 9, 2020, and the result was announced in March.

The last date of filling the online application is May 10. Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as registration fee.

As per the schedule of JAM 2020, the first admission list will be released on June 15 while the second admission list will be published on June 30. The third and final admission list will be announced on July 15.

How to fill IIT Kanpur Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2020 form

Step 1) Visit the official website- https://joaps.iitk.ac.in

Step 2) Enter the enrolment ID or the email address

Step 3) Enter the password

Step 4) Enter the arithmetic expression

Step 5: Then click on submit option

The Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is being conducted to provide admissions to M.Sc, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree.

