IIT-Kanpur Closes Probe after Student Who Recited 'Hum Dekhenge' Expresses 'Regret': Official

Kanpur: The inquiry by IIT-Kanpur into a complaint against recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' on the campus by a student during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been "closed" after he accepted that he should not have done it at that time, an official of the institute said.

The inquiry committee has recommended "counselling" of those involved in the incident, the institute's Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said.

"We did not have to go into Faiz poem's interpretation. The person who read the poem accepted that he should not have recited it at that time and also expressed regret in case anybody's sentiments were hurt. The matter is closed," said Agarwal, who was heading the six-member committee.

He said the report was submitted last week and it was concluded that the time and place was not the most suitable to recite the poem, adding that the committee has recommended to "counsel" those involved in the controversy.

On December 17, a peaceful protest was held by about 300 students of the premier institute on its premises to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Millia Islamia, as they were not allowed to go out due to enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city.

A student sang the poem 'Hum Dekhenge' during the protest against which a complaint was filed by Dr Vashimant Sharma, a temporary faculty member, and about 16 others, including faculty members and students.

The written complaint filed by them with the IIT director states that the poem had some wordings that could hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Agarwal said.

IIT-Kanpur had formed the committee in January to inquire into the complaint. There was a war of words on social media between those supporting the recitation of the poem and those who opposed it.

