IIT-Kanpur Director Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Max Hospital in Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur Director Professor Abhay Karandikar tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, his deputy said. Karandikar developed a mild fever two days back and went for a swab test on the advice of the institute's Medical Officer, Deputy Director Professor S Ganesh said.
His test report came positive for COVID-19, Ganesh said. "As a precautionary measure, and on the advice of the doctors, Karandikar has been taken to the Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi," Ganesh said.
