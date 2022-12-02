IIT Kanpur Launches New eMasters Degree Programme in Financial Technology, GATE Score not Needed

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has recently launched a new eMasters degree programme in Financial Technology and Management. Candidates who are interested and have not appeared for GATE or have scored good in the exam can also take the programme. Applications for the January 2023 intake are open till December 4.

The new programme seeks to equip professionals with both theoretical and practical capabilities to navigate the fintech revolution. Must to note, that GATE score is not required to register and enrol for this programme.

Professionals opting for this programme will receive mentorship from IIT Kanpur faculty and get an opportunity to interact with industry experts from RBI and its associate institutions, along with other financial institutions. As a key programme outcome, professionals will be able to make strategic decisions to solve real-world fintech challenges in different situations, an IIT Kanpur statement said.

The institute noted that this executive-friendly curriculum gives working professionals the freedom to finish the eMasters degree in one to three years without halting their employment. The Department of Industrial and Management Engineering created the 60-credit, 12-module programme that is targeted at the industry. A waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for advanced study (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur through the program’s credits transfer option.

Professionals may learn and catch up at a healthy pace thanks to the live interactive classes that are only offered on the weekends and self-study. The participants also have access to the alumni network, incubation centre, and placement cell of IIT Kanpur, which together provide a wealth of networking opportunities in addition to the program’s specially designed immersive learning style, according to the institute.

