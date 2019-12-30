IIT-Kanpur Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment to be Given Compulsory Retirement: Report
The incident reportedly took place in September this year when the student submitted a complaint that the professor in the civil engineering department had been sexually harassing her.
Picture for representation.
Kanpur: A senior professor of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), who is facing charges of sexually harassing a foreign student, will now be given compulsory retirement. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the board of governors over the weekend.
This will be the first time in the history of IIT-K that such a decision has been taken.
According to sources, the incident took place in September this year when the student submitted a complaint that the professor in the civil engineering department had been sexually harassing her.
The IIT administration initially tried to suppress the issue and did not take any action for a week. The victim then forwarded her complaint to the women's cell and also to her embassy. After the intervention of the embassy, the IIT official set up a probe. Other foreign students, faculty members and employees were questioned and CCTV footage was also screened.
After a three-month long inquiry held at various levels, the reports indicted the accused professor.
"The board decided that the accused professor should be given compulsory retirement so that such incidents do not recur in the future. The process for retirement has been initiated," said a senior faculty member though the IIT administration has not yet issued any statement on the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 64.99 Crore in First Weekend
- Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Emotional Poem for Amrita Singh, Calls Her 'Mommy No 1'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 89 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Tagged 'Gunda' on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar
- 10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters