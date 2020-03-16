Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IIT Kanpur Releases Final Answer Key for IIT JAM 2020, Direct Link at jam.iitk.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Master of Science (MSc) on its official site today at jam.iitk.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:March 16, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Representative image.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Master of Science (MSc) on its official site today (Monday). Candidates, who appeared for the examination on February 9, 2020, can download the final answer key and cross-check their answers with the official answer key by going to IIT JAM site.

The provisional answer key for the IIT JAM 2020 was released by the body on February 20, 2020. Candidates were given the provision to point out any discrepancy in the provisional list till February 24, 2020.

Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2020 final answer key by clicking on this direct link

The results for the IIT JAM 2020 will be released on March 20, 2020 on the official site.

How to download IIT JAM 2020 final answer key

STEP 1: Go to the homepage of IIT JAM at jam.iitk.ac.in

STEP 2: Select ‘final answer keys released’ from the Important Updates section on the homepage

STEP 3: A new page will open with the question papers and answer keys given separately

STEP 4: Select any of the six subjects listed. The subjects are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics

STEP 5: By clicking on respective subjects, a new page appears that has the PDF final answer key of IIT JAM 2020

STEP 6: One can download the answer key for future use

With the help of the answer keys, candidates can predict their scores for IIT JAM 2020 by adding up the scores of the correct answers and deducting the score of the wrong ones.

