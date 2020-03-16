IIT Kanpur Releases Final Answer Key for IIT JAM 2020, Direct Link at jam.iitk.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Master of Science (MSc) on its official site today at jam.iitk.ac.in
Representative image.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Master of Science (MSc) on its official site today (Monday). Candidates, who appeared for the examination on February 9, 2020, can download the final answer key and cross-check their answers with the official answer key by going to IIT JAM site.
The provisional answer key for the IIT JAM 2020 was released by the body on February 20, 2020. Candidates were given the provision to point out any discrepancy in the provisional list till February 24, 2020.
Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2020 final answer key by clicking on this direct link
The results for the IIT JAM 2020 will be released on March 20, 2020 on the official site.
How to download IIT JAM 2020 final answer key
STEP 1: Go to the homepage of IIT JAM at jam.iitk.ac.in
STEP 2: Select ‘final answer keys released’ from the Important Updates section on the homepage
STEP 3: A new page will open with the question papers and answer keys given separately
STEP 4: Select any of the six subjects listed. The subjects are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics
STEP 5: By clicking on respective subjects, a new page appears that has the PDF final answer key of IIT JAM 2020
STEP 6: One can download the answer key for future use
With the help of the answer keys, candidates can predict their scores for IIT JAM 2020 by adding up the scores of the correct answers and deducting the score of the wrong ones.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Hyundai Creta SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh
- Coronavirus Scare Had Americans Fighting for Toilet Paper, Now They're Queuing up To Buy Guns
- Coronavirus Work From Home Checklist: Everything About Apps, Toddlers, Podcasts, Honesty & More
- Elon Musk Thinks Coronavirus Panic is Dumb, But Chances Are He is Absolutely Wrong
- Smartphones May Get Expensive from April 1 as Govt Hikes GST Rate to 18% from 12%