1-min read

IIT-Kharagpur Defies Economic Slowdown, Breaks Last Year’s Internship Record with Lucrative Offers

Over 75 companies from sectors like IT and software, analytics, consulting, e-commerce, banking and healthcare visited the IIT-Kharagpur campus this year.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Kolkata: Defying economic slowdown, students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur have received more than 500 summer internship offers in the last three months.

Compared to 2018, the number of summer internships this year is higher. The internship process, which started in August 2019, has been soaring high as compared to last year’s figure which was comparatively lower with the closing figure at 461.

Talking about the present market condition in terms of its economy and its impact on the recruitment drive, professor G P Rajasekhar, chairman at IIT Kharagpur’s Career Development Centre, said, “The internship season outperformed the digits that we achieved during the last few years. Also, the Pre Placement Offer (PPOs) rate is very encouraging. We took proactive measures to attract companies by reviewing our Company Relation Index (CRI) and then upgraded a few companies.”

Besides encouraging PPOs, this year the institute’s Career Development Centre has witnessed an increasing trend in the internship season. Over 75 companies from sectors like IT and software, analytics, consulting, e-commerce, banking and healthcare though IT/software visited the campus.

“We are optimistic that in the second phase of the internship process, which starts from the second week of January 2020, the institute can register the highest number of internships in recent times. The institute is gearing up for placements, which start from December 1 onwards,” Rajasekhar said.

“We are working hard to accommodate more companies from India and abroad on a given day so that companies have enough pool of students each day,” he added.

