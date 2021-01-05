IIT Kharagpur Launches Calendar on ‘Indian Knowledge System’ to Revive Interest in Indology

To explore Indian scientific heritage studies in technical institutes, the Nehru Museum Science and Technology at IIT Kharagpur has come out with a unique calendar on ‘Indian Knowledge Systems’ covering interesting facts about Indic studies and its relevance in the current National Education Policy (NEP) in India.

The calendar starts with a separate note on Saptarishi, the seven sages of India, and goes on to talk about India’s scientific heritage within the ambit of the pursuit of advanced science and technology. In addition, it also talks about international stalwarts pioneering in Indic studies, including ‘Arthashastra’ (Economics), Sanskrit for Natural Language Processing, Vedic and Ancient Indian Mathematics etc.

Speaking to News18.com, Joy Sen, Co-Professor-in-Charge, Academy of Classical and Folk Arts and the Chairman of Nehru Museum Science and Technology, said, “We are getting very good response from people across the globe about the calendar. I would like to thank Dr Arnab Kumar Hazra for his immense contribution behind this wonderful calendar. It has created a positive infection among the academicians in the world. We have already received several requests for our calendar from Japan, South Africa, Japan and North European Countries.”

“The whole idea behind the calendar is to create, promote and to revive the interest of students and faculty members in the Indian heritage and Indology through creating an atmosphere of research,“ Joy Sen further added.

Recently, on November 6-8, 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT Kharagpur.

While inaugurating the international webinar titled ‘Bharata Tirtha’ organized by IIT, Kharagpur, Nishank congratulated the Institute for the continued work in various branches of the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

Director Prof. Virendra K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur expressed the need to acknowledge and incentivize research work on Indian Scientific Heritage through prestigious awards.