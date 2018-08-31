English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018: 100+ Temporary and Non-Teaching Jobs, Check Details Here
IIT Kharagpur aims to recruit candidates for various posts and interested candidates must apply online within the stipulated timelines. Check detailed notification on iitkgp.ac.in.
File photo of IIT Kharagpur building.
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100+ Temporary and Non-Teaching Jobs is live on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - iitkgp.ac.in.
The varsity aims to recruit candidates for various posts and interested candidates must apply online within the stipulated timelines according to the job applying for.
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018 – Non-Teaching Jobs
· Junior Executive – 34 Posts
· Junior Accounts Officer – 3 Posts
· Junior Engineer (Civil) – 7 Posts
· Senior Library Information Assistant – 5 Posts
· Physical Training Instructor – 4 Posts
· Staff Nurse – 9 Posts
· Assistant Security Officer Grade-II – 3 Posts
· Driver Grade-II – 2 Posts
· Security Inspector – 3 Posts
The last date to apply for the above mentioned posts is 14th September 2018. Interested candidates can check the detailed advertisements of the above mentioned posts along with the ‘Apply Online’ links at the url given below:
https://erp.iitkgp.ac.in/CAREER/auth/careerOpening.htm
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018 – Temporary Jobs
· Junior Research Fellowship – Research – 4 Posts
· Research Associate – 2 Posts
· Senior Research Fellowship – Research – 1 Post
· Project Officer – Research – 1 Post
· Research Associate – Research – 1 Post
· Junior Project Officer – Research – 1 Post
· Principal Project Officer-Technical – IT – 1 Post
· Chief Project Officer - Technical – IT – 1 Post
· Project Technical Assistant - Tech Support – 1 Post
· Senior Project Officer / Project Officer - IT – IT – 2 Posts
· Senior Project Scientist – Research – 1 Post
· Research Assistant – Research – 1 Post
· Project Scientist – Research – 1 Post
The last date to apply online or Walk-in Interview dates for the above mentioned posts vary from 14th to 17th to 20th September 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can read through the advertisement details and apply online at the below mentioned url:
http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/temporary-jobs
