IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018: 62 Posts, Apply Before 10th May 2018
IIT Kharagpur aims to recruit competent candidates for the posts of Principal Project Officer, Senior Project Officer, Lead Project Officer, Junior Research Engineer, etc., on a temporary basis.
File photo of the building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 62 vacancies has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - iitkgp.ac.in.
IIT Kharagpur aims to recruit competent candidates for the posts of Principal Project Officer, Senior Project Officer, Lead Project Officer, Junior Research Engineer, Research Engineer, Senior Project Officer/ Project Officer/ Junior Project Officer, Chief Project Officer and Research Associate on a temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply Indian Institute of Technology Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Temporary Jobs’ at the bottom of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ for the respective posts
Step 4 – Register yourself and then login with registration credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and save the form
Step 6 – Download the application form and send the form to below-mentioned address:
Administrative Officer (Projects)
Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy
Indian Institute of Technology
Kharagpur 721302
Direct Link - http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/temporary-jobs
Application Fee:
Junior Research Engineer/ Research Associate – NIL
Other Posts – Rs.50 (Not applicable for Female candidates)
IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Principal Project Officer (Research) – 4
Principal Project Officer (Technical ) – 4
Senior Project Officer (Curation) – 4
Lead Project Officer (Curation) – 3
Junior Research Engineer (Research ) – 4
Research Engineer (Research) – 2
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer/Junior Project Officer (Content Creation ) – 10
Lead Project Officer(Content Creation ) – 3
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer(IT ) – 10
Lead Project Officer (Technical) – 5
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer (Pedagogy ) – 6
Project Officer / Junior Project Officer(User Communication ) – 2
Chief Project Officer (Research ) – 2
Chief Project Officer (Technical ) – 2
Research Associate (Research) – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Principal Project Officer (Research) – The applicant must be PhD or M. Tech/ MS in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent in related field.
Principal Project Officer (Technical) – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology or MCA or M. Sc. (Computer Science) or equivalent in related field.
Senior Project Officer (Curation) – The applicant must be Masters in Library and Information Science.
Lead Project Officer (Curation) – The applicant must be Masters in Library and Information Science.
Junior Research Engineer (Research) – The applicant must possess at least 75 % (CGPA-8 out of 10 point scale) and B. Tech discipline with valid GATE/ NET score.
Research Engineer (Research) – The applicant must possess at least 75 % (CGPA-8 out of 10 point scale) and M. Tech discipline with valid GATE/ NET score.
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer/Junior Project Officer (Content Creation ) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree (Honors) or Master’s Degree (preferred) in any of the following subject: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, English, Computer Science, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science
Lead Project Officer (Content Creation ) – The applicant must possess Master’s or higher in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics English medium, Competence in MS-Word and Excel required. Competence in Latex preferred.
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer(IT ) – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology or MCA or MSc. (Computer Science).
Lead Project Officer (Technical) – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology or MCA or MSc. (Computer Science).
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer (Pedagogy) – The applicant must possess Master’s degree in Natural or Mathematical Science.
Project Officer / Junior Project Officer (User Communication) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any stream.
Chief Project Officer (Research) – The applicant must be PHD or equivalent in relevant field.
Chief Project Officer (Technical) – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Information Technology or MCA or M. Sc. (Computer Science).
Research Associate (Research) – The applicant must be PhD (Mathematics/Physics/Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Aerospace Engineering) or 3 years of research experience after M.Tech. (Mathematics/Physics/Mechanical Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Aerospace Engineering).
For more information, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement: http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/temporary-jobs
Pay Scale:
Principal Project Officer (Research) – Rs.80,000
Principal Project Officer (Technical ) – Rs.80,000
Senior Project Officer (Curation) – Rs.35,000
Lead Project Officer (Curation) – Rs.50,000
Junior Research Engineer (Research ) – Rs.25,000
Research Engineer (Research) – Rs.33,000
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer/Junior Project Officer (Content Creation ) – Rs.35,000
Lead Project Officer(Content Creation ) – Rs.50,000
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer(IT ) – Rs.35,000
Lead Project Officer (Technical) – Rs.50,000
Senior Project Officer/Project Officer (Pedagogy ) – Rs.35,000
Project Officer / Junior Project Officer(User Communication ) – 2
Chief Project Officer (Research ) – Rs.30,000
Chief Project Officer (Technical ) – Rs.90,000
Research Associate (Research) – Rs.36,000
The pay of the selected candidates will be decided according to their qualification and experience.
