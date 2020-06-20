INDIA

IIT Kharagpur to Start Virtual Lecture Series on Innovation, Entrepreneurship in Post-Covid World

File photo of the building of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The series titled 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World' will be divided into 16 parts and conducted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, the institute said in a statement.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur's Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship is set to start a virtual lecture series dealing with crucial aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening sessions shall discuss the macro-economic impacts of COVID-19 and expound on the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors to address the related challenges.

Young college students, who are start-up enthusiasts, working professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, thinkers and strategists will find the lectures useful in "re-strategising their stance in the ''new- normal'' world", the statement said.

The series will be conducted from June 22 to 29.

