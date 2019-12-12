IIT Kharagpur Witnesses a Record Recruitment of Over 1,300 Students in First Phase of Placements

Kolkata: At least 1,310 students of IIT Kharagpur were recruited by various companies in the first phase of placements concluded on Wednesday.

After a six month-long process and efforts of the Career Development Centre (CDC), Placecom Team, faculty members and students, the institute has created a new benchmark by placing a record number of students in the first round.

The figure is an all time high in the history of IIT Kharagpur. The first phase of placement began in July this year and ended on December 11, 2019.

Chairman of the CDC, Prof G P Raja Sekhar, said, “Out strategy was to enlist more companies on a day than usual. The entire team worked hard to keep the process smooth in cooperation with the institute authorities. This gave wonderful results.”

The company mix of the first phase is fairly distributed and the students got placed as per their choice of sector, though software, data and analytics took the lion’s share. The software and analytics sector dominated with the total sectoral company presence of 58%, whereas, core and banking have contributed nearly 30% and 9% respectively.

This year, the institute is also said to have achieved a remarkable growth in the international offers. Students were able to bag 51 overseas placements. As compared to last year, the CDC has achieved an increment of 96% in this area.

More than 215 companies across various sectors participated in the first round of placements. Software, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking and finance emerged as the major takers of this year.

The median salary hovered around Rs 15 lakh per annum. In the first phase, Honeywell, Excel, Microsoft, Barclays are the highest contributors where as on the international front, Japanese companies top the list.

