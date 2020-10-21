IIT Kharagpur's Covid-19 Test Kit 'COVIRAP' Gets ICMR Certification, to Cost Less Than Rs 500

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated the efficacy of 'COVIRAP', a diagnostic machine developed by IIT Kharagpur researchers to detect coronavirus. With ICMR’s approval, several business houses have approached the institute for technology licensing.

After rigorous testing with patient samples in one of their authorised laboratories and following strict guidelines, the ICMR granted the certification for 'COVIRAP COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Kit'. It is affordable, easy to use and can produce results in a custom-developed mobile phone application within an hour.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal at a virtual press conference said, "This will impact the lives of many in rural India as the device is portable and can be operated on a very low-energy supply. Minimally trained rural youth can operate this device."

Pokhriyal said the kit has made high-quality and accurate COVID testing affordable for common people, with the testing to cost around Rs 500. He said the machine can be developed at a cost of less than Rs 10,000.

Professor VK Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur, said the kit is well set to replace PCR-based tests "to a large extent".

On its commercialisation, he said, “While the institute can produce the testing kit up to a certain scale, patent licensing will facilitate commercialisation opportunities for medical technology companies. Any corporate or start-up can approach us for technology licensing and commercial scale of production. The institute is open to tie-ups, with due measures of protecting the interest of public health amidst the pandemic situation."

Dr Mamta Chawla Sarkar, a virologist who oversaw the patient trials on behalf of ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), said the machine can detect extremely low levels of viral loads at an early stage, which will help scientists/doctors to prevent the virus from spreading.

ICMR-NICED Director Dr Shanta Dutta said the portable low-cost machine had greatly impressed her while overseeing the testing and validation, describing it as a "game-changer" for COVID-19 diagnostics at peripheral laboratories.

Apart from COVID-19, this machine can be used to detect influenza, malaria, dengue, Japanese encephalitis and tuberculosis as well as vector-borne diseases.