1-min read

IIT M Tech Fee Hike Not for Existing Students, Says HRD

It said the hike will be applicable on fresh admissions only and 'needy students' will be provided necessary financial support.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
IIT M Tech Fee Hike Not for Existing Students, Says HRD
Representative image.

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry said on Sunday that the recent hike in fees for M Tech courses at Indian Institutes of Technology will not impact existing students.

It said the hike will be applicable on fresh admissions only and "needy students" will be provided necessary financial support.

"There is no fee hike for the existing students. For new admissions, hike will be gradual over a period of three years or more, as will be decided by the respective Board of Governors of IITs," the Human Resource Development Ministry said in a statement.

"All concessions and scholarships for SC/ST/OBC and others will continue without change. The fee hike will discourage non-serious students, who after a few months of stay in IITs, leave the programme midway to take up employment or to prepare for competitive exams," it added.

The IIT Council led by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on Friday approved a proposal to hike the fee of the masters programme and bring it to the level of the BTech courses.

The decision was taken on recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms on M.Tech programme in IITs.

"The fee for the M.Tech. programmes in IITs have not been revised for a long time whereas the cost per student has gone up substantially. No student will be deprived of opportunity for education because of weak financial condition," the ministry said.

