1-min read

IIT Madras Backed Start-ups Supply PPEs, Face Mask to Healthcare Workers

The start-ups have developed PPEs such as face shields and incubation boxes from 3D printers and stationery materials, the institute said in a release.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
Representative image.

Chennai: Start-ups backed by IIT Madras have commenced supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and medical professionals, who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

The start-ups have developed PPEs such as face shields and incubation boxes from 3D printers and stationery materials, the institute said in a release.

Initial batches have been supplied in Chennai, while some were in the process of being scaled up towards mass production for use in hospitals and clinics across the country.

The 3D printed face shields and incubation boxes were developed by Fabheads Automation, an IIT Madras incubated start-up, it said.

Axis Defence Labs, promoted by an IIT Madras student has developed face shields.

Along with another automotive start-up 'CY4', Axis Defence Labs plans to distribute the face-shields across the country.

"We are very proud of our startups who are working on a range of products that are vital to fight against COVID19..

IITM Incubation Cell continues to assist its startups through these challenging times," CEO of IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Tamaswati Ghosh said.

The 3D printed face shields weighing less than 50 grams developed by Fabheads Automation uses a flexible plastic frame to fit individuals without requirement of elastic bands and can be worn for long hours.

CEO of Fabheads Automation, Dhinesh Kanagaraj said, "we have already supplied a few hundred face shields to various users such as police personnel and hospitals.. we are getting ready to produce 5,000 pieces per day."

