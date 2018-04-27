English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Madras Recruitment 2018: 25 Posts, Apply before 19th May 2018
IIT Madras Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, Deputy Registrar, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Registrar, Junior Technical Superintendent and Junior Technician has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) - iitm.ac.in/.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, Deputy Registrar, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Registrar, Junior Technical Superintendent and Junior Technician has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) - iitm.ac.in/. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 19th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IIT Madras Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.iitm.ac.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Careers@IITM on the top of the homepage
Step 3 - Click on Non-Faculty Positions
Step 4 - Click on 'Staff Recruitment'
Step 5 - Click on 'Create New Account'/
Step 6 - Login with your Registration credentials
Step 7 - Fill the Application form, pay application fee payment and complete the process
Step 8 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://recruit.iitm.ac.in/external/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.100
SC/ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen - NIL
IITM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Deputy Registrar - 3
Chief Medical Officer - 1
Assistant Registrar - 2
Junior Engineer - 5
Junior Technical Superintendent - 4
Junior Technician - 10
Total Posts: 25
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy Registrar - The applicant must possess Postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent and 5 years relevant experience in a post carrying Pay Matrix Level 10.
Chief Medical Officer - The applicant must be MD/ MS in branch of General Medicine or equivalent degree recognized by the IMC with 8 years experience as MO in recognized hospitals.
Assistant Registrar - The applicant must possess Postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent with excellent Academic record.
Junior Engineer - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering with 2 years relevant experience for the post of Civil Engineering and Degree in Electrical Engineering with 2 years relevant experience for the post of Electrical Engineering.
Junior Technical Superintendent - The applicant must be M.Sc in Chemistry with 5 years of experience in handling of Analytical equipments in case of Chemistry stream, BE/B.Tech./M.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering/MCA with 5 years of experience in System administration and website maintenance in case of Computer Science and Engineering stream and BE/B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years of experience in Solid and/or fluid mechanics in case of Mechanical Engineering steam.
Junior Technician - The applicant must be B.Sc (CS/IT) / Diploma (CS/IT) or Post SSLC with 2 year ITI (Computer) course with 2 years relevant experience.
Applicants are advised to refer to the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://recruit.iitm.ac.in/external/sites/default/files/R318-instructions.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 27 to 50 years. Relaxation in age is applicable as per Government of India rules.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test and an Interview.
