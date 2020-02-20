IIT-Madras Scholar Allegedly Films Woman Student in Washroom, Booked

Chennai: A project officer at IIT-Madras was booked after a student from Aerospace Engineering department accused him of filming her in the washroom of the college. On Monday, the student had gone to the washroom, where she spotted a mobile phone and realised that someone from the adjacent men's washroom was filming the whole act.

The woman student immediately went to the men’s bathroom and locked the door from outside. She then called out for help, following which some college staff arrived and opened the door to find Subhan Banerjee, a project officer in the same department.

On being interrogated by the institute, Banerjee denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the police was alerted and the scholar was soon detained. However, the police could not find any video on his phone.

Suspecting that he could have deleted the photos and videos, his mobile phone was sent for forensic examination. A case was booked under Section 354C of the IPC (voyeurism) and the accused was produced before a Magistrate court, which granted him bail due to lack of evidence.

The police, however, maintained that they will continue to investigate the case and wait for the forensic report to see if the videos and photos can be retrieved from the phone.

