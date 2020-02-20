Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IIT-Madras Scholar Allegedly Films Woman Student in Washroom, Booked

On Monday, an IIT-Madras student had gone to the washroom, where she spotted a mobile phone and realised that someone from the adjacent men's washroom was filming the whole act.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:February 20, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIT-Madras Scholar Allegedly Films Woman Student in Washroom, Booked
Representative image.

Chennai: A project officer at IIT-Madras was booked after a student from Aerospace Engineering department accused him of filming her in the washroom of the college. On Monday, the student had gone to the washroom, where she spotted a mobile phone and realised that someone from the adjacent men's washroom was filming the whole act.

The woman student immediately went to the men’s bathroom and locked the door from outside. She then called out for help, following which some college staff arrived and opened the door to find Subhan Banerjee, a project officer in the same department.

On being interrogated by the institute, Banerjee denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the police was alerted and the scholar was soon detained. However, the police could not find any video on his phone.

Suspecting that he could have deleted the photos and videos, his mobile phone was sent for forensic examination. A case was booked under Section 354C of the IPC (voyeurism) and the accused was produced before a Magistrate court, which granted him bail due to lack of evidence.

The police, however, maintained that they will continue to investigate the case and wait for the forensic report to see if the videos and photos can be retrieved from the phone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram