IIT Madras Student Dies of Suicide in His Hostel Room

A post graduate engineering student at the IIT Madras here was found dead in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old student from Maharashtra, pursuing M.S. in electrical engineering at the institute was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of IIT (M).

The incident came to light when another student, who noticed his conspicuous absence, informed the hostel warden. When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, said police.

A senior police official said family problems could have driven the student to the extreme measure. The Kotturpuram police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

In another incident, another student of the institute, hailing from Karnataka, also made a bid on his life by consuming some tablets. He has been rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

There was no immediate word from IIT Madras on the two incidents.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

