IIT-Madras Student Suicide: Plea Filed in Madras High Court Seeking CBI Probe into Fathima Latheef's Death

The student wing of the Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has filed a plea saying the institution has not done much in the case and the CBI would ensure a fair probe.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
IIT-Madras Student Suicide: Plea Filed in Madras High Court Seeking CBI Probe into Fathima Latheef's Death
Chennai: Even as the Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigates the suicide of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef, a demand has now risen for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The student wing of the Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has filed a plea in the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The petition filed by the NSUI chief said the institution has not done much in the case and said the case should be handed over to the CBI to ensure a fair probe.

"...even assuming that the special team appointed by the state police are making proper investigation, the same will lack credibility since the issue had raised several doubts among the common public and until an independent agency like CBI investigates the case, the truth will never come out," said the petition accessed by CNN-News18.

Latheef, a humanities Masters' student, killed herself on November 9 at the Sarayu hostel inside IIT-Madras. The death turned controversial after her parents sought a thorough investigation and blamed faculty members at the campus for her death.

CCB-Chennai has begun investigations and has questioned three professors from the Humanities Department. Meanwhile, a suicide note reportedly left behind by the student is being checked for authenticity by the state cyber crime department.

The suicide has sparked an intense debate over whether IIT-Madras needs to take more measures to ensure students are not subjected to performance pressures, or those of other kinds.

