IIT Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 12 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

IIT Mumbai Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 12 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai - iitb.ac.in . IITB aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 3 years except for the post of Software Engineer which is for temporary basis. If the applicant wishes to apply for more than one application then s/he needs to apply online separately for each post. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post(s) on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iitb.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers/ Jobs’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Staff Recruitment’ linkStep 4 – Click on ‘Technical Superintendent, Jr.Engineer, Jr.Trained Graduate Teacher (Marathi), Primary Teacher Gr-1 (Marathi), Pre-primary TeacherGr-1, Jr. Mechanic, Jr. Laboratory Assistant, Software Engineer’Step 5 – Click on ‘Online Application Url: https://portal.iitb.ac.in/jobs/ Step 6 – Click on the respective link of the postStep 7 – Register yourself firstStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://portal.iitb.ac.in/jobs/apply/ Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.50SC/ ST/ PwD/ Women Category – NILSoftware Engineer Post - NILIIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 12Technical Superintendent – 1Jr. Engineer - 1Jr. Trained Graduate Teacher (Marathi) - 1Primary Teacher (Grade-1) (Marathi) - 1Preprimary Teacher Gr-1 - 1Jr. Mechanic - 3Jr. Lab Assistant – 1Software Engineer - 3Eligibility Criteria:Technical Superintendent – The applicant must be B.E. or B.Tech in Chemical/ Mechanical Engineering or equivalent degree with 1 year of experience.Jr. Engineer - The applicant must possess 3 year Diploma in Civil Engineering with 6 years of relevant experience after the diploma.Jr. Trained Graduate Teacher (Marathi) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks and BEd or equivalent degree from a recognized university.Primary Teacher (Grade¬-1) (Marathi) - The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized board with at least 50% marks in MarathiPreprimary Teacher Gr-1 - The applicant must be class 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized board with at least 50% marks with Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education.Jr. Mechanic - The applicant must be ITI in Machinist/ Sheet Metal Worker / Turner / Welder or Fitter with 5 years of experience or 3 year Diploma in Automobile Engineering or equivalent with 2 years of relevant experience or 3 year Diploma in Civil/ Mechanical Engineering with 2 years of relevant experience .Jr. Lab Assistant – The applicant must possess 3 year Diploma in Electronics and Communications Engineering or equivalent with 2 years of relevant experience.Software Engineer – The applicant must be MSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology) or BTech or BE in any discipline.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and age limit before applying:Official Advertisement:Scale:Technical Superintendent – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 35,400 – Rs.1,12,400.Jr. Engineer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 35,400 – Rs.1,12,400.Jr. Trained Graduate Teacher (Marathi) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 35,400 – Rs.1,12,400.Primary Teacher (Grade-1) (Marathi) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 29,200 – Rs.92,300.Preprimary Teacher Gr-1 - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 29,200 – Rs.92,300Jr. Mechanic - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 21,700 – Rs.69,100.Jr. Lab Assistant – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 21,700 – Rs.69, 100.Software Engineer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 30,000 – Rs.42, 000Selection Process:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.