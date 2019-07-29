IIT Mumbai to Monitor Man-animal Conflict on its Campus After Cow Walks into Classroom
The IIT staff and security personnel are on alert and doing their best and the institute will take the best possible measures to mitigate any conflict.
Mumbai: A video showing a cow entering a classroom, purportedly at the IIT Bombay, went viral on social media on Monday, prompting officials of the top educational institute to set up a committee to look into the man-animal conflict on the campus.
The video showed the bovine walking across the class room as bemused students looked on.
"The Director has constituted a committee to look into the 'human versus animal' conflict issue on campus," an IIT spokesperson said.
"The committee members have been discussing the matter. They will consult the BMC, NGOs and animal experts before taking any steps," the spokesperson said.
"Can't authenticate if the viral video is from IIT campus," the spokesperson said. Stray cattle remain a nuisance at the institute. On July 11, a student from Kerala, interning at the IIT, had to be hospitalised with injuries to the abdomen after a pair of bulls attacked him outside a hostel.
Asked how many bulls were there on the campus, the spokesperson said, "We cannot count as they don't stay at one place. They are free animals and roam around the Powai lake area."
