Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IIT Mumbai to Monitor Man-animal Conflict on its Campus After Cow Walks into Classroom

The IIT staff and security personnel are on alert and doing their best and the institute will take the best possible measures to mitigate any conflict.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IIT Mumbai to Monitor Man-animal Conflict on its Campus After Cow Walks into Classroom
The IIT staff and security personnel are on alert and doing their best and the institute will take the best possible measures to mitigate any conflict.
Loading...

Mumbai: A video showing a cow entering a classroom, purportedly at the IIT Bombay, went viral on social media on Monday, prompting officials of the top educational institute to set up a committee to look into the man-animal conflict on the campus.

The video showed the bovine walking across the class room as bemused students looked on.

"The Director has constituted a committee to look into the 'human versus animal' conflict issue on campus," an IIT spokesperson said.

"The committee members have been discussing the matter. They will consult the BMC, NGOs and animal experts before taking any steps," the spokesperson said.

The IIT staff and security personnel are on alert and doing their best, the IIT staffer said, adding the institute will take the best possible measures to mitigate any conflict.

"Can't authenticate if the viral video is from IIT campus," the spokesperson said. Stray cattle remain a nuisance at the institute. On July 11, a student from Kerala, interning at the IIT, had to be hospitalised with injuries to the abdomen after a pair of bulls attacked him outside a hostel.

Asked how many bulls were there on the campus, the spokesperson said, "We cannot count as they don't stay at one place. They are free animals and roam around the Powai lake area."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram