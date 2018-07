IIT Recruitment 2018: 11 Principal Project Officer and Chief Project Officer Posts, Apply Before 26th July 2018

IIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 11 vacancies for the posts of Principal Project Officer (Content Creation) and Chief Project Officer (Content Creation) on temporary basis has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - iitkgp.ac.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 26th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for IIT Recruitment 2018 for Principal Project Officer and Chief Project Officer Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iitkgp.ac.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Temporary Jobs’ at the bottom of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ on the relevant PostStep 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future referencePrincipal Project Officer (Contect Creation):Direct Link - https://erp.iitkgp.ac.in/SRICStaffRecruitment/Login.jsp?ref_no=IIT/SRIC/R/DNA/2018/113 Chief Project Officer (Content Creation):Direct Link - https://erp.iitkgp.ac.in/SRICStaffRecruitment/Login.jsp?ref_no=IIT/SRIC/R/DNA/2018/114 Application Fee:The candidates need to pay application fee of Rs.50 as a demand draft in favour of IIT Kharagpur payable at Kharagpur.Female Category - NILIIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 11Principal Project Officer (Content Creation) – 8Chief Project Officer (Content Creation) - 3Eligibility Criteria:Principal Project Officer (Contect Creation) – The applicant must be BTech/BE or MTech or MSc in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics or Zoology or Botany from IIT or NIT.Chief Project Officer (Content Creation) - The applicant must be BTech/BE or MTech or MSc in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics or Zoology or Botany from IIT or NIT.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisements to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Principal Project Officer (Content Creation):http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/temporary-jobs;jsessionid=DC1ED848143790809924691785E95733Chief Project Officer (Content Creation):http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/temporary-jobs;jsessionid=DC1ED848143790809924691785E95733Pay Scale:Principal Project Officer (Content Creation) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.80,000Chief Project Officer (Content Creation) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.90,000.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview for both the posts.