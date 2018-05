IIT Recruitment 2018: 42 Non-Teaching Posts at IIT Bhubaneswar, Apply before 9th June 2018

IIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 42 Non-Teaching posts at IIT, Bhubaneswar has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - iitbbs.ac.in IIT Bhubaneswar aims to hire candidates on direct and deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 9th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iitbbs.ac.in/Step 2 - Click on 'Advertisement for Non - Teaching Position' under News and Updates tabStep 3 - Click on 'Apply'Step 4 - Fill the required information to Register yourselfStep 5 - Click on 'Login' and enter required credentialsStep 6 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation pageStep 7 – Submit the hard copy and other required documents at below mentioned address on or before 19June 2018:‘Assistant Registrar (Estt.) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar ToshaliBhawan, Satyanagar Bhubaneswar – 751007, Odisha’Unreserved Category - Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD/Transgender and Women Category - NILRegistrar (Contractual) - 1Superintending Engineer (Civil) - 1Assistant Registrar - 3Assistant Librarian - 1Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - 1Network Administrator - 1Public Relation Officer - 1Student Counselor - 1Medical Officer (Resident) - 1Sr. Library Information Assistant - 1Junior Superintendent - 2Junior Accounts officer - 1Horticulturist - 1Junior Hindi Translator - 1Junior Technical Superintendent - 6Technical (System Admin.) - 1Technician (Network Admin.) - 1Junior Technician - 4Junior Laboratory Assistant - 4Pharmacist - 1Junior Assistant - 7Driver - 1- The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale.- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.- The applicant must possess Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade and 5 years of experience.- The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks.- The applicant must possess Bachelors Degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering with at least 6 years experience in the execution and supervision of a large Civil/Electrical Works, Building construction as Assistant Engineer.- The applicant must be BE/ B.TECH in CSE/ IT/ ECE or MCA or MSC/ PG diploma in computer science with at least at least 55% marks.- The applicant must possess Post graduate degree in Mass Communication/ Management with 55% marks.- The applicant must possess Master’s degree with more than 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5 on a 10 point scale in the field of Psychology (Counselling, Clinical Psychology), Sociology.) - The applicant must be MBBS followed by at least 3 years of experience in a recognized hospital.- The applicant must possess Master’s degree in Library Science with at least 2 years in a Library of repute.- The applicant must possess Master’s degree with 55% marks and 3 years relevant experience in Government/ Semi Government/ Central autonomous bodies.- The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce with 55% marks and 3 years of relevant experiences in Government/ Semi Government/ Central autonomous bodies.- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry with 3 years of experience.- The applicant must possess Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level.- The applicant must be MSC with 55% marks in Physics/Chemistry/Geology & Geo-Physics/Bio Sciences with 2 years relevant experience.- The applicant must be BSC (Computer Science) or 3 year Diploma in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.- The applicant must be having 3 year Diploma in Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Computer Engineering.- The applicant must be BE, BTech. in the field of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronic/ Computer Sciences & Engineering.- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics /Chemistry / Geology & Geo physics/ Bio Sciences/ Computer Sciences/ Geology.- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma in Pharmacy granted by an institution of the Central/ State Government or an Institution recognized by Central or State Government.- The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with computer knowledge.- The applicant must be class 10th passed with Driving license of both heavy and light duty vehicles.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to know job requirement in detail:The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.Last date of submission of online application- 9th June 2018Last date for submission of Hard Copy of application – 19th June 2018