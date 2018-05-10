English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Recruitment 2018: 42 Non-Teaching Posts at IIT Bhubaneswar, Apply before 9th June 2018
IIT Bhubaneswar aims to hire candidates on direct and deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 9th June 2018.
IIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 42 Non-Teaching posts at IIT, Bhubaneswar has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - iitbbs.ac.in.
IIT Bhubaneswar aims to hire candidates on direct and deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 9th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.iitbbs.ac.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Advertisement for Non - Teaching Position' under News and Updates tab
Step 3 - Click on 'Apply'
Step 4 - Fill the required information to Register yourself
Step 5 - Click on 'Login' and enter required credentials
Step 6 - Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
Step 7 – Submit the hard copy and other required documents at below mentioned address on or before 19th June 2018:
‘Assistant Registrar (Estt.) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar ToshaliBhawan, Satyanagar Bhubaneswar – 751007, Odisha’
Direct Link - http://recruitment.iitbbs.ac.in/staffrecruitment/registration.php?post=Regular/Deputation
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD/Transgender and Women Category - NIL
IIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Regular Positions - 25
Registrar (Contractual) - 1
Superintending Engineer (Civil) - 1
Assistant Registrar - 3
Assistant Librarian - 1
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - 1
Network Administrator - 1
Public Relation Officer - 1
Student Counselor - 1
Medical Officer (Resident) - 1
Sr. Library Information Assistant - 1
Junior Superintendent - 2
Junior Accounts officer - 1
Horticulturist - 1
Junior Hindi Translator - 1
Junior Technical Superintendent - 6
Technical (System Admin.) - 1
Technician (Network Admin.) - 1
Contractual Positions (For 2 years) - 17
Junior Technician - 4
Junior Laboratory Assistant - 4
Pharmacist - 1
Junior Assistant - 7
Driver - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Registrar (Contractual) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale.
Superintending Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.
Assistant Registrar - The applicant must possess Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade and 5 years of experience.
Assistant Librarian - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% marks.
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Bachelors Degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering with at least 6 years experience in the execution and supervision of a large Civil/Electrical Works, Building construction as Assistant Engineer.
Network Administrator - The applicant must be BE/ B.TECH in CSE/ IT/ ECE or MCA or MSC/ PG diploma in computer science with at least at least 55% marks.
Public Relation Officer - The applicant must possess Post graduate degree in Mass Communication/ Management with 55% marks.
Student Counselor - The applicant must possess Master’s degree with more than 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5 on a 10 point scale in the field of Psychology (Counselling, Clinical Psychology), Sociology.
Medical Officer (Resident) - The applicant must be MBBS followed by at least 3 years of experience in a recognized hospital.
Sr. Library Information Assistant - The applicant must possess Master’s degree in Library Science with at least 2 years in a Library of repute.
Junior Superintendent - The applicant must possess Master’s degree with 55% marks and 3 years relevant experience in Government/ Semi Government/ Central autonomous bodies.
Junior Accounts officer - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce with 55% marks and 3 years of relevant experiences in Government/ Semi Government/ Central autonomous bodies.
Horticulturist - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry with 3 years of experience.
Junior Hindi Translator - The applicant must possess Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level.
Junior Technical Superintendent - The applicant must be MSC with 55% marks in Physics/Chemistry/Geology & Geo-Physics/Bio Sciences with 2 years relevant experience.
Technical (System Admin.) - The applicant must be BSC (Computer Science) or 3 year Diploma in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.
Technician (Network Admin.) - The applicant must be having 3 year Diploma in Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Computer Engineering.
Junior Technician - The applicant must be BE, BTech. in the field of Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronic/ Computer Sciences & Engineering.
Junior Laboratory Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics /Chemistry / Geology & Geo physics/ Bio Sciences/ Computer Sciences/ Geology.
Pharmacist - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma in Pharmacy granted by an institution of the Central/ State Government or an Institution recognized by Central or State Government.
Junior Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with computer knowledge.
Driver - The applicant must be class 10th passed with Driving license of both heavy and light duty vehicles.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to know job requirement in detail:
http://recruitment.iitbbs.ac.in/staffrecruitment/advt/postadvt_1525823321.pdf
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of online application- 9th June 2018
Last date for submission of Hard Copy of application – 19th June 2018
