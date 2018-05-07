English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018 begins today: 30 Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Online before 31st May 2018
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Technical Officer & others has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - iitr.ac.in.
IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Technical Officer & others has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - iitr.ac.in. The link for the application form has been made active today and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.iitr.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Other Job Openings’ under ‘Recruitment’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Non Teaching Jobs’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online for Non Teaching Positions’
Step 5 – Click on Register and then Login with your credentials
Step 6 – Fill in application form with required information, pay the application fee and submit
Step 7 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 8 – Sent the duly filled and signed application form along with other relevant documents to below mentioned address:
‘Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Establishment Services, James Thomason Building, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee , Roorkee-247667 (Uttarakhand)’
Direct Link - http://nonteaching.iitr.ernet.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC/ST/ Divyang Category – NIL
IIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Executive (Civil) - 1
General Duty Medical Officer - 3
Sr. Medical Officer (Psychiatrist) - 1
Scientific Officer Grade II - 1
Chief Medical Officer - 1
Sports Officer - 1
Assistant Sports Officer - 1
Deputy Registrar - 3
Counsellor - 2
Assistant Registrar - 3
Technical Officer - 12
Assistant Librarian - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering/ Technology with 3 years relevant experience.
General Duty Medical Officer - The applicant must be an MBBS from a university, recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) with at least two years of experience in a recognized Hospital.
Senior Medical Officer (Psychiatrist) - The applicant must be an MD /MS from a University, recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).
Scientific Officer, Grade-II - The applicant must be an ME/MTech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Instrumentation with a 1st class or its equivalent grade.
Chief Medical Officer - The applicant must be an MD/ MS in an appropriate branch of Medicine plus at least 11 years experience in a recognized hospital.
Sports Officer - The applicant must be a Ph.D. in Physical Education and 8 years experience as University Assistant DPES/College DPES, with a benefit of 2 years and 1 year for Ph.D. and M.Phil Degree holders.
Assistant Sports Officer - The applicant must possess a Master's Degree in Physical Education or Sports Science with at least 55% marks.
Deputy Registrar - The applicant must possess Master's degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of 'B' in UGC 7 point scale.
Counsellor - The applicant must be Ph.D. in the area of Psychology.
Assistant Registrar - The applicant must possess Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks pr its equivalent grade of 'E' in 'the UGC 7 pt scale along with a good academic record.
Technical Officer, Level-I - The applicant must be M.Tech. m Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Biotechnology /Instrumentation with good 2nd class or equivalent.
Technical Officer, Level-II - The applicant must be Ph.D. m Physics/Chemistry/Biotechnology/Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Civil Engineering.
Technical Officer, Level-III - The applicant must be Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering with 5 years relevant experience.
Assistant Librarian - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, check age-limit for each post and understand the pay matrix:
https://www.iitr.ac.in/administration/uploads/File/position%20/2018/Advt%20No.%2002%20(2018).pdf
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview and Written Test.
Important Dates:
Opening date of Online Application Form – 7th May 2018
Last Date of Online Application Form – 31st May 2018
Last date for receipt of print out of Application Form – 8th June 2018
