IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018 begins today: 30 Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Online before 31st May 2018

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 30 vacancies for the post of Technical Officer & others has begun on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - iitr.ac.in. The link for the application form has been made active today and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.iitr.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Other Job Openings’ under ‘Recruitment’Step 3 – Click on ‘Non Teaching Jobs’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online for Non Teaching Positions’Step 5 – Click on Register and then Login with your credentialsStep 6 – Fill in application form with required information, pay the application fee and submitStep 7 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 8 – Sent the duly filled and signed application form along with other relevant documents to below mentioned address:‘Assistant Registrar (Recruitment), Establishment Services, James Thomason Building, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee , Roorkee-247667 (Uttarakhand)’Unreserved Category – Rs.100SC/ST/ Divyang Category – NILAssistant Executive (Civil) - 1General Duty Medical Officer - 3Sr. Medical Officer (Psychiatrist) - 1Scientific Officer Grade II - 1Chief Medical Officer - 1Sports Officer - 1Assistant Sports Officer - 1Deputy Registrar - 3Counsellor - 2Assistant Registrar - 3Technical Officer - 12Assistant Librarian - 1– The applicant must possess Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering/ Technology with 3 years relevant experience.- The applicant must be an MBBS from a university, recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) with at least two years of experience in a recognized Hospital.The applicant must be an MD /MS from a University, recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).- The applicant must be an ME/MTech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Instrumentation with a 1st class or its equivalent grade.- The applicant must be an MD/ MS in an appropriate branch of Medicine plus at least 11 years experience in a recognized hospital.- The applicant must be a Ph.D. in Physical Education and 8 years experience as University Assistant DPES/College DPES, with a benefit of 2 years and 1 year for Ph.D. and M.Phil Degree holders.- The applicant must possess a Master's Degree in Physical Education or Sports Science with at least 55% marks.- The applicant must possess Master's degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of 'B' in UGC 7 point scale.- The applicant must be Ph.D. in the area of Psychology.- The applicant must possess Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks pr its equivalent grade of 'E' in 'the UGC 7 pt scale along with a good academic record.- The applicant must be M.Tech. m Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Biotechnology /Instrumentation with good 2class or equivalent.- The applicant must be Ph.D. m Physics/Chemistry/Biotechnology/Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Civil Engineering.- The applicant must be Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering with 5 years relevant experience.- The applicant must possess Master's degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, check age-limit for each post and understand the pay matrix:The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview and Written Test.Opening date of Online Application Form – 7May 2018Last Date of Online Application Form – 31May 2018Last date for receipt of print out of Application Form – 8June 2018