IIT Ropar Researchers Develop Unique Method for Early Detection of Breast Cancer

In India, one out of eight women suffer from breast cancer and, although, signs of it are difficult to identify, a timely intervention can cure it.

Jaspreet Singh | News18

Updated:February 14, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
IIT Ropar Researchers Develop Unique Method for Early Detection of Breast Cancer
The IIT Ropar researchers have developed a new machine for the early detection of breast cancer.

Chandigarh: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar have developed a unique method to detect the fatty breast cancer at early stages without the use of harmful radiations.

Dr Ravi Babu, along with his team of six students, saw their hard work of three years finally pay off as the tests with their machine have been conducted in Delhi and other states in the country.

In India, one out of eight women suffer from breast cancer and although the signs are difficult to identify, a timely intervention can cure it.

Due to a continuous growth of these issues in the body, the metastatic tissues travel from one part of the body to another through blood.

Although Mammogram is a known process to detect breast cancer, the radiations emitted in the process make it harmful. Several reports have suggested that these radiations bolster the harmful effect of cancer cells in the body.

Therefore, the invention of IIT Ropar has given hopes to make cancer detection easier.

The machine is scheduled to be introduced into the medical world by the end of March 2020. Anshul Verma, one of the team members said, “With the invention of this machine, we can now test dense and fatty blood samples without harmful radiations.”

