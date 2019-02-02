LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

IIT Student Dies after Falling from Campus Building While Talking on Phone in Hyderabad

Anirudhya the final year student of IIT Hyderabad died after falling from terrace while speaking on phone. He died instantly due to multiple injuries.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 7:29 AM IST
IIT Student Dies after Falling from Campus Building While Talking on Phone in Hyderabad
Photo of IIT student Anirudhya Mummaneni. (Image Facebook)
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died on Friday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus, police said.

According to Sangareddy rural police, the deceased was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

“Initially, it was suspected to be a case of suicide, but visuals from the closed circuit television cameras showed that he slipped and fell down from the terrace while speaking on his phone. He died instantly due to multiple injuries,” the sub inspector said.

The police also verified some emails sent by the deceased to one of his friends. While enquiries revealed that the deceased used to go to terrace to speak on phone.

Anirudhya’s body was handed over to the family in the evening, after conducting post-mortem at Sangareddy government hospital.

He was a final year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering here.



