IITRAM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2018: 12 Posts, Apply Before 24th August 2018
IITRAM Recruitment 2018 to fill 12 vacancies for the Senior Executive Officer, Office Executive, Office Assistant Laboratory Assistant and Senior Placement Officer on Contractual basis. Check detailed notification on iitram.ac.in.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://iitram.ac.in/
IITRAM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 12 vacancies for the Senior Executive Officer, Office Executive , Office Assistant Laboratory Assistant and Senior Placement Officer on Contractual basis has begun on the official website of Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management, Ahmedabad - iitram.ac.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for IITRAM Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://iitram.ac.in
Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers/ Jobs’ on the home page
Step 3 - Click on link for Login under ‘Recruitment for Non-Teaching Positions’
Step 4 - Register yourself first
Step 5 - Fill the details with required information and click on create account
Step 6 - Login with required credentials
Step 7 - Fill the application form with required details
Step 8 - Download the application form and take a printout
Step 9 - Send the hardcopy of the downloaded application form and demand draft of application fee at the below mentioned address:
‘Registrar, Institute of Infrastructure Technology, Research and Management, Maninagar East, Khokhra Circle, Ahmedabad- 380026’
Direct Link - http://iitram.in/JobPortalT/login.php
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
IITRAM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 12
Senior Office Executive - 1
Office Executive - 4
Office Assistant - Stores - 2
Office Assistant - I.T - 1
Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - 2
Senior Placement Officer - 1
Laboratory Assistant – Computer - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Senior Office Executive: The applicant must be MBA.
Office Executive - The applicant must be MBA.
Office Assistant - Stores – The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with 3 years of relevant experience.
Office Assistant - I.T - The applicant must be BCA/ PGDCA with 3 years of relevant experience.
Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in appropriate field.
Senior Placement Officer - The applicant must be Post graduate in any discipline and experience in placement activities.
Laboratory Assistant – Computer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in computer/ IT.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:
http://iitram.ac.in/DataFiles/Recruitment/201807/201807_non-teaching-posts-procedure.pdf
Age Limit:
Senior Office Executive/ Office Assistant – Stores/ Office Assistant - I.T/ Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry)/ Senior Placement Officer/ - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 31st July 2018.
Laboratory Assistant – Computer/ Office Executive The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 31st July 2018.
Pay Scale:
Senior Office Executive - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 40,000.
Office Executive - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 25,000.
Office Assistant - Stores - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 18,000.
Office Assistant - I.T - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 18,000.
Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10,000 – Rs.20,000.
Senior Placement Officer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 90,000 – Rs. 1,20,000.
Laboratory Assistant – Computer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10,000 – Rs.20,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview.
