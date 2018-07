IITRAM Ahmedabad Recruitment 2018: 12 Posts, Apply Before 24th August 2018

IITRAM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 12 vacancies for the Senior Executive Officer, Office Executive , Office Assistant Laboratory Assistant and Senior Placement Officer on Contractual basis has begun on the official website of Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management, Ahmedabad - iitram.ac.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 24th August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for IITRAM Recruitment 2018?Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://iitram.ac.in Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers/ Jobs’ on the home pageStep 3 - Click on link for Login under ‘Recruitment for Non-Teaching Positions’Step 4 - Register yourself firstStep 5 - Fill the details with required information and click on create accountStep 6 - Login with required credentialsStep 7 - Fill the application form with required detailsStep 8 - Download the application form and take a printoutStep 9 - Send the hardcopy of the downloaded application form and demand draft of application fee at the below mentioned address:‘Registrar, Institute of Infrastructure Technology, Research and Management, Maninagar East, Khokhra Circle, Ahmedabad- 380026’Direct Link - http://iitram.in/JobPortalT/login.php Application Fee:The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.IITRAM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 12Senior Office Executive - 1Office Executive - 4Office Assistant - Stores - 2Office Assistant - I.T - 1Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - 2Senior Placement Officer - 1Laboratory Assistant – Computer - 1Eligibility Criteria:Senior Office Executive: The applicant must be MBA.Office Executive - The applicant must be MBA.Office Assistant - Stores – The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with 3 years of relevant experience.Office Assistant - I.T - The applicant must be BCA/ PGDCA with 3 years of relevant experience.Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in appropriate field.Senior Placement Officer - The applicant must be Post graduate in any discipline and experience in placement activities.Laboratory Assistant – Computer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in computer/ IT.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:Age Limit:Senior Office Executive/ Office Assistant – Stores/ Office Assistant - I.T/ Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry)/ Senior Placement Officer/ - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 31st July 2018.Laboratory Assistant – Computer/ Office Executive The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 31st July 2018.Pay Scale:Senior Office Executive - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 40,000.Office Executive - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 25,000.Office Assistant - Stores - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 18,000.Office Assistant - I.T - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 18,000.Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10,000 – Rs.20,000.Senior Placement Officer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 90,000 – Rs. 1,20,000.Laboratory Assistant – Computer - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.10,000 – Rs.20,000.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview.