'IITs Should Not Worry Too Much About Rankings', Says Bombay Branch Director

IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhari said that IITs need to think about flexibility in their rules and curriculum and encourage students to innovate at a speech in IIT Kharagpur.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Image for Representation.
Kharagpur: Indian Institutes of Technology should not worry about rankings, as long as its students and alumni perform well, IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said on Sunday.

He felt that IITs need to think about flexibility in their rules and curriculum and encourage students to innovate.

"We can always aspire to better our place, but we should not worry too much about rankings," he said, while delivering a speech as the Chief Guest on the occasion of the 69th Foundation Day of the IIT Kharagpur.

IITs should concentrate on ways to create jobs, new companies, bridge the gap with industry and connect with society, he said.

Chaudhuri, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, said, "If our students and alumni are doing well, that will justify what the IITs are doing."

Nineteen alumni members were conferred 'The Young Alumni Achievers Awards' by the institute in recognition of their contributions and achievements in respective domains ranging from entrepreneurship, public welfare service, civic and law enforcement activities, film-making, academia and research.

