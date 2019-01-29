IITs to Start 5% EWS Quota From This Academic Session, IIMs Seek Exemption: Report

: The Indian Institutes of Technology are likely to implement the quota for economically weaker sections provided under the recently passed Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 from the upcoming academic session.The institutes, however, plan to implement the quota in a phased manner, and have proposed giving 5 per cent reservation in the 2019-20 academic session. This will be expanded to 10 per cent reservation from next year, the Times of India reported.On the other hand, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), especially the recently opened branches, are likely to seek exemption from implementing the EWS quota this year.The Ministry of Human Resources Development has instructed the centrally funded institutes to provide details of seats, along with other logistical information, such as the financial requirements – in a report that must be submitted before January 31.V Ramgopal, the director of IIT-Delhi, has confirmed to TOI that the EWS quota is set to be implemented in a phased manner from this year. The details, he said, will be submitted to the HRD ministry in a report.The IIMs have said they are not sure if they will be able to roll out the plan in the upcoming academic session.“The new IIMs will find it difficult as our infrastructure is still not in place and any additional numbers may not be feasible. But we are deliberating on a number of issues including financial and infrastructure requirement,” the director of one of the new IIMs told the daily.Meanwhile, there is another issue that has been cited by the IIMs, which is the absence of the option of an “economically weaker section” box on the CAT application form. ​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.