English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IKEA in Hyderabad Slapped With Rs 11,000 Fine After Customer Finds Caterpillar in Vegetable Biryani
The customer also filed a complaint in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), who fined the store for Rs 11,500.
The caterpillar as seen on the plate of the man who ordered vegetable biryani at IKEA store in Hyderabad. (Photo credit: Abeed Muhammad)
Loading...
New Delhi: A month into its India launch, Swedish home furniture giant IKEA had its first brush with controversy when a Telangana man accused the store at Hyderabad of serving a caterpillar in his vegetable biryani.
The man, identified as Abeed Muhammad, took to Twitter to air his grievance and tagged Hyderabad police, Minister for Industry & Commerce, Municipal Administration & Urban Development KTR, IKEA Hyderabad, among others. He also uploaded a picture of the food which had a caterpillar on the plate and the bill that he was charged for.
“#Ikeahyderbad Today I found caterpillar in my veg biryani. Very unfair of food @TV9Telugu @KTRTRS sir @hydcitypolice @THHyderabad @Abnandhrajyothi,” wrote Muhammad.
The customer also filed a complaint in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), who fined the store for Rs 11,500.
The IKEA management later apologised to the customer.
“We regret the incident and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We would like to assure him and everyone else that we are investigating the matter currently to assess what happened and take immediate corrective action. At IKEA we have the strictest guidelines when it comes to food safety and quality as customer health and safety are something we care about deeply,” Bangalore Mirror quotes an IKEA spokesperson as saying.
The municipal corporation, however, has issued notices to the IKEA restaurant manager as well as to the veg biryani vendor, Haldiram at Nagpur. It is learnt that IKEA procures prepared veg biryani from Haldiram.
The man, identified as Abeed Muhammad, took to Twitter to air his grievance and tagged Hyderabad police, Minister for Industry & Commerce, Municipal Administration & Urban Development KTR, IKEA Hyderabad, among others. He also uploaded a picture of the food which had a caterpillar on the plate and the bill that he was charged for.
“#Ikeahyderbad Today I found caterpillar in my veg biryani. Very unfair of food @TV9Telugu @KTRTRS sir @hydcitypolice @THHyderabad @Abnandhrajyothi,” wrote Muhammad.
#Ikeahyderbad Today I found caterpillar in my veg biryani. Very unfair of food @TV9Telugu @KTRTRS sir @hydcitypolice @THHyderabad @Abnandhrajyothi pic.twitter.com/jumiED25fs— Abeed Mohammad (@abeedmohammed9) August 31, 2018
The customer also filed a complaint in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), who fined the store for Rs 11,500.
The IKEA management later apologised to the customer.
“We regret the incident and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We would like to assure him and everyone else that we are investigating the matter currently to assess what happened and take immediate corrective action. At IKEA we have the strictest guidelines when it comes to food safety and quality as customer health and safety are something we care about deeply,” Bangalore Mirror quotes an IKEA spokesperson as saying.
The municipal corporation, however, has issued notices to the IKEA restaurant manager as well as to the veg biryani vendor, Haldiram at Nagpur. It is learnt that IKEA procures prepared veg biryani from Haldiram.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Roger Federer Out-maneuvers Nick Kyrgios as Kerber, Zverev Fall
- Venom: Eminem References Mahatma Gandhi, India in Rap for Supervillain Film
- Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Star in One of The Most Original Films of 2018
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
- Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Poem for Daughter Shweta, Granddaughter Navya
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...