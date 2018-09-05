English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IKEA Stops Sale of Veg Biryani, Samosa in Hyderabad Store After Customer Finds Worm
The Swedish furniture maker said it takes food safety and quality very seriously and customer health is always a priority.
A staff arranges food items at the restaurant of the new IKEA store in Hyderabad. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Hyderabad: IKEA India Wednesday said it has stopped selling vegetable biryani and samosa in its 1,000 seater restaurant located at its store here, days after a customer allegedly found a worm in the food served to him.
In an embarrassment for the recently opened IKEA store, a man allegedly found the worm in the vegetable biryani served to him, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm on August 31.
"IKEA India has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products - vegetarian biryani and samosa, sourced locally in India. IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain. IKEA India has initiated an internal review in order to take any corrective actions as needed," the company said in a statement.
The Swedish furniture maker said it takes food safety and quality very seriously and customer health is always a priority.
During the first month of operation, IKEA India has received a very positive response from customers for the food at the IKEA store, it said.
IKEA India will resume sales of the two products after it has secured the review process, the company said.
In an embarrassment for the recently opened IKEA store, a man allegedly found the worm in the vegetable biryani served to him, prompting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue a notice to the firm on August 31.
"IKEA India has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products - vegetarian biryani and samosa, sourced locally in India. IKEA follows strong internal processes to secure quality and takes full responsibility for its supply chain. IKEA India has initiated an internal review in order to take any corrective actions as needed," the company said in a statement.
The Swedish furniture maker said it takes food safety and quality very seriously and customer health is always a priority.
During the first month of operation, IKEA India has received a very positive response from customers for the food at the IKEA store, it said.
IKEA India will resume sales of the two products after it has secured the review process, the company said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With Notch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Launched Alongside Redmi 6, Redmi 6A
- Salman Takes Dig at Priyanka: 'Was Sweet of Her to Tell Us 5 Days Before That She Couldn't Do Bharat'
- Internet Users Accuse Kiara Advani of Going Under the Knife, Her Response is Gold
- Bhambri, Sharan Pull Out of Serbia Davis Cup Tie; Nagal Refuses to Come as Stand-by
- Favourites India Kicks Off SAFF Cup Campaign Against Sri Lanka
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...