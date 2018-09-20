English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IKEA's Hyderabad Store in Trouble Again as Customer Finds Insect in Chocolate Cake
The incident comes just a few days after a caterpillar was found in the biryani that was served in the store, inviting a fine from the authorities.
The customer took to Twitter to complain about the insect found in his chocolate cake. (Twitter/@Kishore20181)
Troubles for Swedish furniture major IKEA’s first-ever store in India don’t seem to end. The brand is in hot water again after a customer, who purchased a chocolate cake from the Hyderabad outlet, found an insect in it.
On September 12, Kishore took to Twitter to complain that he had found an insect in the cake he bought for his daughter at the food counter in the IKEA outlet. He added that the insect was “moving and not flying” as suggested by the store manager.
The incident comes just a few days after a caterpillar was found in the biryani that was served in the store. After a complaint was registered with the food safety officer, the store was slapped with a penalty of Rs 11,500. A notice was also sent to Haldirams, the biryani vendor in Nagpur, from where the restaurant procures its food.
Ikea on Thursday issued an apology to the customer and assured steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) levied a fine of Rs 5,000 on the IKEA India management for the latest incident.
Twitter users seemed divided over the incident, with many calling it an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the brand.
#Ikeahyderbad I found an insect inside the chocolate cake which came out while my daughter was eating the cake at IKEA store today in Hyderabad. https://t.co/zrQnMX8rOI @TV9Telugu @KTRTRS sir @hydcitypolice @THHyderabad @Abnandhrajyothi pic.twitter.com/9rtQduiiV7 pic.twitter.com/UOqSB72ETs— Kishore2018 (@Kishore20181) 12 September 2018
Twitter users seemed divided over the incident, with many calling it an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the brand.
