ILBS Recruitment 2018: 73 Posts, Apply Before 16th August 2018

ILBS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 73 vacancies for various Faculty and Non- Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi - ilbs.in . ILBS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for 4 years including 1 year of probation.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for ILBS Limited Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ilbs.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Announcements’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the link ‘Vacancies for various Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts at ILBS’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply’ for the relevant postStep 5 – Register yourself first, enter the details and submit the formStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 –Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://www.ilbs.in/?page=hrjobs_registration Direct Link for Login - https://www.ilbs.in/?page=hrjobs_login&jobid=986 Application Fee:Unreserved Category - Rs.500SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman Category – Rs.100ILBS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 73Professor (Pulmonary Medicine) - 1Professor (Medical Oncology) - 1Professor (Nephrology) - 1Professor (Radiology) - 1Professor (Surgical Hepatology) - 1Professor (Critical or Intensive care Medicine) - 1Additional Professor (Hepatology) - 1Associate Professor (Hepatology) - 2Associate Professor (Transplant Hepatology) - 1Associate Professor (Radiology) - 1Associate Professor (Medical Oncology) - 1Associate Professor (Radiation Oncology) - 1Associate Professor (Nephrology) - 1Assistant Professor (Hepatology) - 2Assistant Professor (Transplant Hepatology) - 1Assistant Professor (Critical or Intensive Care Medicine) - 1Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia) - 1Assistant Professor (Transfusion Medicine) - 1Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine) - 1Assistant Professor (Radiology) - 2Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology) - 1Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - 1Assistant Professor (Liver Transplant Surgery) - 1Consultant (Nephrology) - 1Consultant (Endocrinology) - 1Consultant (Cardiology) - 1Consultant (Radiology) - 1Consultant (Medical Oncology) C - 1Consultant (Biostatistics) - 1Senior Resident – Hepatology, Cardiology, Critical care, Nephrology - 8Junior Residents - 3Senior Fellow (Non Medical) Virology - 1Casualty Medical Officer - 5Resident Medical Officer - 5Junior Clinical Trial Coordinator - 1Head Operations (Medical) - 1Deputy Head Operations (Medical) - 1Head Nursing Care Services - 1Contract Manager - 1Deputy Manager (Store) - 1Chief Technical Executive (Dialysis) - 1Assistant Manager (Purchase) - 1Assistant Manager (Store) - 1Senior Executive – Quality & Training - 1Junior Technical Executive (Dialysis) - 1Resident Hospital Administrator - 5Senior Residents (Hepatology) and (Nephrology) - 3Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Skill Test and an interview.