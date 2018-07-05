English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ILBS Recruitment 2018: 73 Posts, Apply Before 16th August 2018
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences aims to to fill 73 vacancies for various Faculty and Non- Faculty posts. Check detailed notification on the official website - www.ilbs.in.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
ILBS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 73 vacancies for various Faculty and Non- Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi - ilbs.in. ILBS aims to recruit candidates on Contract basis for 4 years including 1 year of probation.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for ILBS Limited Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.ilbs.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Announcements’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Vacancies for various Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts at ILBS’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply’ for the relevant post
Step 5 – Register yourself first, enter the details and submit the form
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://www.ilbs.in/?page=hrjobs_registration
Direct Link for Login - https://www.ilbs.in/?page=hrjobs_login&jobid=986
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.500
SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman Category – Rs.100
ILBS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 73
Professor (Pulmonary Medicine) - 1
Professor (Medical Oncology) - 1
Professor (Nephrology) - 1
Professor (Radiology) - 1
Professor (Surgical Hepatology) - 1
Professor (Critical or Intensive care Medicine) - 1
Additional Professor (Hepatology) - 1
Associate Professor (Hepatology) - 2
Associate Professor (Transplant Hepatology) - 1
Associate Professor (Radiology) - 1
Associate Professor (Medical Oncology) - 1
Associate Professor (Radiation Oncology) - 1
Associate Professor (Nephrology) - 1
Assistant Professor (Hepatology) - 2
Assistant Professor (Transplant Hepatology) - 1
Assistant Professor (Critical or Intensive Care Medicine) - 1
Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia) - 1
Assistant Professor (Transfusion Medicine) - 1
Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine) - 1
Assistant Professor (Radiology) - 2
Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology) - 1
Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - 1
Assistant Professor (Liver Transplant Surgery) - 1
Consultant (Nephrology) - 1
Consultant (Endocrinology) - 1
Consultant (Cardiology) - 1
Consultant (Radiology) - 1
Consultant (Medical Oncology) C - 1
Consultant (Biostatistics) - 1
Senior Resident – Hepatology, Cardiology, Critical care, Nephrology - 8
Junior Residents - 3
Senior Fellow (Non Medical) Virology - 1
Casualty Medical Officer - 5
Resident Medical Officer - 5
Junior Clinical Trial Coordinator - 1
Head Operations (Medical) - 1
Deputy Head Operations (Medical) - 1
Head Nursing Care Services - 1
Contract Manager - 1
Deputy Manager (Store) - 1
Chief Technical Executive (Dialysis) - 1
Assistant Manager (Purchase) - 1
Assistant Manager (Store) - 1
Senior Executive – Quality & Training - 1
Junior Technical Executive (Dialysis) - 1
Resident Hospital Administrator - 5
Senior Residents (Hepatology) and (Nephrology) - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
https://www.ilbs.in/?page=hrjobs_listing
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Skill Test and an interview.
