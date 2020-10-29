Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda Begin Shooting 'Unfair And Lovely', Hold Virtual Script Reading Session

Mumbai: Actors Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda have started shooting for their upcoming comedy “Unfair and Lovely” and held a virtual script reading session for the film on Thursday. Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie Tunnel Productions, “Unfair and Lovely” is set in Haryana and chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the society against dark skin.

The film marks directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, who wrote screenplays for movies such as “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Mubarakan”. D’Cruz took to Instagram and shared a picture with Hooda, where the duo are on a video call for the script reading session.

“Virtual script reading be like… New normal, new experiences, but same old excitement and thrill at the start of something new,” the “Barfi” actor posted. Hooda also shared the picture and wrote, “Virtual script reading before the shoot begins. Hello new normal!” Janjua has also written the script along with writers Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan.

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot in various locations across India.

