'I'll Break You': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Latest Warning on 'Love Jihad'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday anybody trying to forcibly convert women or commit ‘love jihad’ in his state would be destroyed.

While stating that the government belongs to everyone – all religions and castes – and there is no discrimination, Chouhan said he would “break” anyone trying to do anything “disgusting with the state’s daughters”.

“The government belongs to everyone -- all religions and castes. There is no discrimination, but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I'll break you. If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like 'love jihad', you will be destroyed,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chouhan’s comments came at a time when a number of BJP-ruled states have been passing or mulling laws to bar alleged forced conversions in the name of marriage.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also said that it is planning to formulate a law against 'love jihad', a conspiracy theory touted by right wing groups in which they claim Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by faking love.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently said that the government is planning to table Madhya Pradesh Dharm Swatantrya Bill, 2020 (Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020) in the Assembly. He added that the bill would cover the issue of 'love jihad'.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stoked controversy after he said those involved in 'forced conversion' would be sent to their 'Ram Naam Satya' journey. UP has promulgated an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.