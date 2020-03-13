'I'll Help Wherever I Can': In Kerala, Many Volunteer to Join Govt's Efforts Against Coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram: A comment on a Facebook post was Anuja’s last ditch effort to reach officials from the Kerala Health Department after her attempts to contact them over phone failed. A home nurse from Bengaluru, with no professional medical degree, she wants to join efforts against the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In her comment to Health Minister KK Shailaja’s post, she expressed her willingness to join the health brigade in the state, in whichever way she could.

“I am not well-qualified and have been working as a home nurse in Bengaluru for long. I may join you if there is a need for cleaning staff in isolation ward,” Anuja’s comment read.

Anuja is one among the good samaritans who made a beeline to the Kerala Health Minister’s Facebook page to volunteer for the coronavirus team in the state. NRI nurses, health students, ambulance/truck drivers, qualified nurses without jobs, advertising professionals are all flocking to contain the spread of COVID-19 here.

Irrespective of political differences, people are coming in to offer support to the government and health officials at a time when it is most needed.

Another follower Farook Cherupulassery commented — “I have been doing my bit to help the needy. Please give me a call if my efforts can be put to good use for more number of people.”

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s had earlier made a remark on Shailaja; calling her a media maniac for appearing before the press to provide necessary updates related to coronavirus in Kerala. Since then, Shailaja's popularity has only grown — as the public appreciates her efforts towards sensitisation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also come in support of Shailaja, calling Chennithala’s comment "unfortunate". He said the opposition is perplexed over the mitigation effort launched by the government, against coronavirus.

The Minister has been enjoying a huge fan following for being instrumental in spearheading a medical team to boot out Nipah virus outbreak in 2018 and 2019.

Her Facebook page is followed by approximately five lakh people. Malayalam movie ‘Virus’, featuring the state government’s combating measures on Nipah, has a character played by actress Revathi as the Health Minister.

Kerala has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus till now, while 4,180 are being kept under observation. About 65 people have been admitted to hospitals. Arrangements are being made in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts to deal with the outbreak.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.