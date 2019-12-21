Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Ill-informed & Insensitive': India Slams Malaysia over PM Mahathir's Criticism of Citizenship Act

The Charge d'Affairs of Malaysian embassy was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and he was conveyed India's anguish over Mohamad's comments.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
'Ill-informed & Insensitive': India Slams Malaysia over PM Mahathir's Criticism of Citizenship Act
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

New Delhi: India on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Malaysia over its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of the new citizenship law, saying such comments are not in sync with the established diplomatic practice of non-interference in any country's internal affairs.

The Charge d'Affairs of Malaysian embassy was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and he was conveyed India's anguish over Mohamad's comments, official sources said. It was also conveyed that such remarks are both ill-informed and insensitive, the sources said, adding Malaysia was asked to take a long-term and strategic view of the relations between the two countries.

Mohamad made some adverse comments against the citizenship law at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

