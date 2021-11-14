'I'll Return Home Soon': Last Words of Shyamal Das, Killed in Manipur Ambush, to Wife

Shyamal Das, a native of Khargram village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was one of the Assam Rifles personnel killed in the ambush by militants in Manipur’s Singhat on Saturday. “I will return home as soon as possible," were the last words of Das to his wife over the phone hours before the terror attack. He was the driver of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who along with his wife and an eight-year-old son, and some others also died in the attack.

On Saturday night, Das’s family received a call from the Assam Rifles about the tragedy.

Das, the only son and earning member in the family, had joined the Assam rifles 11 years back. He is survived by his wife and an eight-year-old daughter, who still believes that her father will be back soon.

“He told me yesterday that he will go back to post and will come home. Please bring him back as he promised me that he will be back," cried his wife. Das’s parents, who were unable to speak anything after receiving the tragic news, had waited for their son as he had promised to return soon.

For the unversed, Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, a colonel rank officer, his wife, eight-year-old son besides four personnel of the paramilitary force died in an ambush on Saturday morning, in a fresh eruption of militant violence in the border state. Two proscribed militant organisations the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district of the Northeastern state.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," he said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the deaths and promised justice. “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," he said in a tweet.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a mass combing operation has been launched in the entire area. “The attackers came from across the border from Myanmar. We will hit back. Communication has been established with the Centre," he told News18.

