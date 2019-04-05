English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Illegal Arms Racket Busted in Kolkata, Seven Arrested
Four rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with machines used for making arms. Rs 88,000 of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were also seized.
(Photo for representation)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with an illegal arms racket. The police arrested four accused Thursday and with 30 pieces of semi-finished 9mm pistols were recovered from their possession, a police said.
The accused were then interrogated and revealed details of an arms manufacturing unit in Donnagar in Rajarhat, the northern fringes of Kolkata.
“Raids were conducted at a factory and the house of the factory owner. Three other accused were arrested after the raids and 60 pieces of 9mm pistols recovered, taking the total number of pistols recovered to 90,” said Murlidhar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force in a statement issued.
With elections setting in, police are conducting searches and raids in different parts of West Bengal to bust illegal arms manufacturing units and nab people who are carrying Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).
Four rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with machines used for making arms. Rs 88,000 of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were also seized.
West Bengal has seen sporadic incidents of clashes between supporters of different political parties in the districts, which have left people injured and in some cases dead.
The accused were then interrogated and revealed details of an arms manufacturing unit in Donnagar in Rajarhat, the northern fringes of Kolkata.
“Raids were conducted at a factory and the house of the factory owner. Three other accused were arrested after the raids and 60 pieces of 9mm pistols recovered, taking the total number of pistols recovered to 90,” said Murlidhar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force in a statement issued.
With elections setting in, police are conducting searches and raids in different parts of West Bengal to bust illegal arms manufacturing units and nab people who are carrying Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).
Four rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with machines used for making arms. Rs 88,000 of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were also seized.
West Bengal has seen sporadic incidents of clashes between supporters of different political parties in the districts, which have left people injured and in some cases dead.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'
- Music Streaming Wars: Apple Music Cuts Subscription Price in India, Now Starts at Rs 99 Per Month
- Ahmed Shehzad Asks For Review After Dropping a Sitter and Twitter Has a Deja Vu Moment
- India, Pakistan and England Are Favourites for World Cup: Hafeez
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results