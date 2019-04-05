Illegal Arms Racket Busted in Kolkata, Seven Arrested

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with an illegal arms racket. The police arrested four accused Thursday and with 30 pieces of semi-finished 9mm pistols were recovered from their possession, a police said.The accused were then interrogated and revealed details of an arms manufacturing unit in Donnagar in Rajarhat, the northern fringes of Kolkata.“Raids were conducted at a factory and the house of the factory owner. Three other accused were arrested after the raids and 60 pieces of 9mm pistols recovered, taking the total number of pistols recovered to 90,” said Murlidhar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Special Task Force in a statement issued.With elections setting in, police are conducting searches and raids in different parts of West Bengal to bust illegal arms manufacturing units and nab people who are carrying Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).Four rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with machines used for making arms. Rs 88,000 of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were also seized.West Bengal has seen sporadic incidents of clashes between supporters of different political parties in the districts, which have left people injured and in some cases dead.