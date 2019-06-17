Illegal Arms Supplier Arrested in Delhi, Country-made Pistols Recovered from His Possession

New Delhi: Accused of supplying arms to criminals in West and Southwest Delhi, a 36-year-old gunrunner was arrested by Delhi police on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sunny, was arrested by a team after the police started a drive to tackle the menace of illegal arms’ supply in the national capital.

Three country-made pistols of .315 bore and a Brezza car were recovered from his possession. Sunny was apprehended while he was trying to flee, hoodwinking the police party.

Sunny used to supply illegal weapons to various criminals active in Delhi’s West and Southwest districts after procuring them from Rajasthan’s Mewat region, the police said. He would keep changing his hideouts from Sagarpur to Vikas Nagar to avert the police.

The accused was involved in more than 20 criminal cases and has committed a series of crimes such as an attempt to murder, snatching, abduction, molestation, etc.