Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Illegal Arms Supplier Arrested in Delhi, Country-made Pistols Recovered from His Possession

The accused was involved in more than 20 criminal cases and has committed a series of crimes such as an attempt to murder, snatching, abduction, molestation, etc.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:June 17, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Illegal Arms Supplier Arrested in Delhi, Country-made Pistols Recovered from His Possession
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Accused of supplying arms to criminals in West and Southwest Delhi, a 36-year-old gunrunner was arrested by Delhi police on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sunny, was arrested by a team after the police started a drive to tackle the menace of illegal arms’ supply in the national capital.

Three country-made pistols of .315 bore and a Brezza car were recovered from his possession. Sunny was apprehended while he was trying to flee, hoodwinking the police party.

Sunny used to supply illegal weapons to various criminals active in Delhi’s West and Southwest districts after procuring them from Rajasthan’s Mewat region, the police said. He would keep changing his hideouts from Sagarpur to Vikas Nagar to avert the police.

The accused was involved in more than 20 criminal cases and has committed a series of crimes such as an attempt to murder, snatching, abduction, molestation, etc.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram