Illegal Colonies: Vyapam Scam Whistleblower Sends Notices to Builders, Receives Life Threat; Case Filed

Bhopal: Vyapam scam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi is said to have been threatened for taking up the issue of illegal colonies in certain parts of the state.

The anti-graft activist, known for his noted exposures in the Vyapam scam has lodged a complaint with Jhansi Road police following which an inquiry was lodged into the matter.

The Vyapam case refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam for admission in professional courses and state services.

Sources said an anti-mafia squad, formed by Gwalior collector, has also taken cognizance of the threat issued to the activist.

Chaturvedi told News18 he came across some documents that suggested several colonies were built on encroached land by a group of builders. Soon after, he had served legal notices to the builders through his lawyer and wanted to know about the colonies and unsuspecting buyers.

On Saturday, he said he received a call on his cellphone and the caller asked him about the notice he had served to the builders.

When the activist told the person to instead make a written reply to the notice, the unidentified caller started abusing him and even threatened to eliminate him. A case has been lodged against the unidentified caller under sections 292, 506 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recently, the Kamal Nath-led government had announced to take action against the Mafiosi prevalent across the state, following which officials in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal swung into action.

On Saturday, a restaurant owned by local BJP leader Pravin Sharma in Gwalior was razed down and dismantled a garden built over a nullah. The garden was owned one Abdul Razzaq.

In Gwalior, officials demolished the fourth floor of a building owned by a builder.

In Bhopal, the Economic Offence Wing of the MP Police lodged a case against Ghanshyam Rajput and 24 others in an illegal land acquisition case of Rohit Housing Society. The society has been under the authorities’ lens for years for alleged land irregularities.

