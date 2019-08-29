Illegal Drugs Worth Rs 60 Lakh Seized from Medical Store in Ghaziabad, 2 Arrested

Ghaziabad: The Punjab Police conducted raids at a medical store here on Thursday with the help of local police, and arrested two persons for allegedly supplying prohibited drugs to the border state, officials said.

Illegal drugs worth around Rs 60 lakh were also seized from the medical store in the Prem Nagar colony at Loni, they said.

A Punjab Police team, led by Inspector Baljeet Singh, reached Loni around 5 pm Thursday and sought the help of its Ghaziabad counterpart to nab the alleged drug suppliers, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

He said that before coming here, the Punjab Police had raided a medical store in Kalawa town of Barnala district of the state and seized intoxicating pills and other prohibited drugs.

During interrogation, the store owner told the Punjab Police that his supplies came from a medical store at Loni. Subsequently, the police obtained an arrest warrant from the local court and arrived here, officials said.

Among the things the police seized at the Loni store are 50,000 intoxicating capsules, 250 prohibited medicines, Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a car which was being allegedly used for supplying drugs in Punjab, they said.

Jadaun said the market cost of the confiscated drugs is around Rs 60 lakh.

Two alleged drug suppliers -- named Rashid and Shamshad -- have been arrested and they will be produced in district courts of Barnala for their police remand, he said.

