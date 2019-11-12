Illegal Flats in Maradu to be Razed Down on January 11 & 12: Kerala Govt

Kochi: Four illegal multi-storey apartment complexes, built in violation of coastal regulatory zone rules, would be demolished using the controlled implosion method on January 11 and 12, the Kerala government has announced.

The apartment complexes in Maradu Municipality, which used to house over 300 families, were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

The twin towers of Alfa Serine apartment complex having 17 floors with 73 flats and 19-floor H2O Holyfaith complex with 90 flats are scheduled to be demolished on January 11. The next day would see the demolition of 17-floor Jain Coral Cove complex with 122 flats and 17-floor Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats, according to the officials here.

The decision was announced by Chief Secretary Tom Jose here on Monday after meeting with officials, technical and expert committee members and experts from two companies chosen for razing the structures down.

According to the experts, the blast in one complex would last about six seconds and in another six seconds the debris would be contained to the site. The government would evacuate residents within a 200m radius of the buildings before the demolition.

Traffic in the area would also be regulated to ensure safety during the implosion, officials said. The dates of demolition were changed considering some technical issues and it would be informed to the Supreme Court, the Chief Secretary has said.

The Supreme Court had directed demolition of the flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

The government had submitted a plan under which in 138 days the structure would be demolished, including 90 days for demolition and 38 days for removing of debris.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Kerala government had said the municipality would start the demolition work on October 9 and complete it before January 9.

