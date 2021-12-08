Illegal Hair Treatment and Transplant Clinic Busted in Pune, Fake Doctor Held For Duping 300 Customers

Pune police have busted an illegal hair treatment and transplant clinic in one of the famous malls of the city. One person, faking as a doctor and his two assistant have been arrested for allegedly cheating over 300 customers.

Shah Rukh Shah, the prime accused used to operate a hair transplant studio in Pune for three years by claiming that he is a medical professional. However, he didn’t have a valid medical qualification.

One of the Constable posted in the Viman Nagar Police station had received a tip-off about the illegal clinic, sources said. After preliminary investigation, police confirmed that accused pretended as hair transplant expert doctors and duped customers of lakhs of rupees by risking with their lives.

After gathering proofs, a joint team of the Crime Branch, health officer of Pune Municipal corporation with Food and Drug Administration officers raided the Hair Magica Hair Transplant Studio in Sky Max Mall.

Police said that Shah Rukh Shah used to charge Rs 25,000-30,000 per person for hair transplant. During interrogation he confessed that he had only studied up to B.Sc and didn’t had any degree in hair transplant.

A case also has been registered against two other women working in his clinic as nurses. Both the women were 10th pass. Police have seized scheduled H drug and equipment required for hair transplant from the clinic.

Police has registered Case again all three accused under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC. A case has also been registered under Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Rules.

