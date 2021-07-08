Illegal Herb Smuggling Racket Busted In MP’s Sheopur

Even as the small traders and other businesses are under distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the illegal business of herbs continues to flourish in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The district administration and forest department officials carried out a raid at the hideout of a herb smuggler and recovered Nagarmotha herb commonly known as “Nut grass” worth Rs 50 lakh.

The herb was being secretly transported from Sheopur to various places in the country for sale. The herb is used in curing digestion and fever.

The administration and the forest department team raided an enclosure built near the herb smuggler’s house. He had hidden various herbs at the enclosure. The team also found a truck laden with the herbs and the same truck was being to transport the herbs to other places from the district. The herbs have been seized by the forest department.

The officials said that this illegal business was going on for a long time.

According to the officials, information was received by collector Rakesh Kumar Srivastava that preparations are going on to send the herbs illegally to other places from Sheopur by using a truck. Srivastava informed the concerned officials of district administration and forest department. A team was formed to take action against the herb smuggler. The team reached the incident spot and seized the herbs.

The accused has been identified as Prabhat Sharma, who lives in the Dhodhar area of Sheopur district. He used to fetch Nagarmotha herb secretly from the banks of the Chambal river. When the herb dried up, he used to fill it in trucks and sent it to other cities to sell. The accused has also set up a firm.

The district administration and forest staff have taken such action against two different herb smugglers in Sheopur in the last two days.

