Illegal International Call Exchange Busted In Noida: UP ATS

Noida/Lucknow, Nov 17: A telephone exchange illegally diverting internet-based international phone calls in India, causing loss of revenue to the Centre was busted in Noida on Wednesday, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police said. The racket was busted in a joint operation by the UP ATS along with the Department of Telecom, Delhi, and the local police in a raid on the exchange which was set up in the industrial Sector 63 of Noida, it said in a late night statement.

The nodal officer for Tata Tele Services had informed the authorities about the illegal exchange operating out of the location on the basis of inputs from its fraud management team, the ATS said. The company said it had provided a phone connection in the name of a woman who hails from Vadodara in Gujarat for setting up a call centre for an IT firm. However, the connection was tampered with and used for connecting international calls and then diverting them to Indian phone numbers as domestic calls, the agency said.

This act not only caused loss of revenue to the public exchequer but also compromised national security, the ATS noted. One person, identified as Bittu Kumar Mishra of Purnea in Bihar, was arrested from the spot, it said, adding further investigation is underway.

An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station of Noida under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides provisions of the Indian Telephone Act 1885, the ATS said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.