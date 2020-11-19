Illegal Mining Case: CBI Carries Out Searches at 25 Locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the premises of a former TDP MLA from the Gurazala seat, in connection with an illegal mining case, officials said. The searches were spread at 25 locations at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Telangana at the premises of various private persons, including former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao in an ongoing investigation of the case registered by the CBI on August 26, they said.

"During searches, several incriminating documents, mobile phones, material objects and cash have been recovered," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. The Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over 17 cases of illegal limestone mining during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule from the CB-CID of the Andhra Pradesh Police registering an FIR against 17 accused.

After taking over the case, the CBI employed use of satellite imagery to assess the damage to the natural resources, officials said. "It was alleged that the accused had fraudulently conducted illegal and unauthorised mining, quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla Mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli Mandal, Guntur district for several years," Gaur said.

The illegal mining resulted in crores of revenue loss to the government and genuine lease holders, they said. "It was further alleged that illegal mining of several lakh of tonnes of limestone was conducted by the accused during the period from 2014 to 2018, as a result of which, natural resources worth several crore of rupees have been plundered," the spokesperson said.

