Illegal Online Lottery Centres Raided In Jalna; Eight Held

Jalna: Eight persons were arrested and Rs 4.93 lakh were seized from illegal online lottery centres in Maharashtra’s Jalna city, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the local crime branch raided eight online lottery centres in the city, crime branch chief Rajendra Gour said.

Officials seized cash to the tune of Rs 4.93 lakh and arrested eight persons including the kingpin of the establishments Sanjay Ramchand Pariwale, he said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
